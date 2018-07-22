SAN ANTONIO — A driver is in serious condition after getting hit head on by an SUV early Sunday morning.

Police say the SUV was going southbound on Commercial near Sunglo on the south side when the driver veered into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle.

The SUV skidded about two blocks down the road before stopping. The driver and three other people got out and ran from the scene, according to police. Those people have not been found.

The driver of the vehicle hit by the SUV was taken to SAMMC in serious condition.

Police are still investigating.

