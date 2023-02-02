Driver helped by group of people after rolling his car over on slick highway

Slick roads were blamed for the driver losing control, hitting a concrete barrier, then rolling over.

A driver in a rollover crash was helped by a group of people who witnessed the crash and rushed to his aid, holding up his car while he climbed out of it.

A group of people were seen actually holding up the car while someone helped the driver out of it before police and first responders arrived.

That driver had a minor head wound and is expected to be okay.

Officers on the scene said that slick roads is what the driver claims to have made him lose control, hitting a concrete barrier, then rolling the car onto it's side.

Medics evaluated the driver on scene and he was released.

SAPD is calling this an accident, and no charges are expected to be filed.

