Two people are dead after an SUV rolled over numerous times just after 10 a.m. Saturday on San Antonio's south side.

Two adults were ejected when the white SUV lost control on the northbound lanes of Highway 181 between South Foster and Green Lake Street, SAPD spokesperson Carlos Ortiz said. Those people, a man and a woman, were killed. One of the victims has been identified as 36-year-old Nicole Delafuente.

Two other people were in critical condition following the crash, including the driver. According to police, he will be charged with two counts of Intoxication Manslaughter and one count of Intoxication Assault. The other injured person has been identified as 19-year-old Jalene Zayas.

A large amount of property was seen scattered along the road.