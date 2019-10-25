SAN ANTONIO — A driver is in critical condition and his passenger is in stable condition after the driver slammed his van into a southside apartment that had two children inside, San Antonio Police tell KENS 5.

The accident occurred in the 7000 block of S Flores around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Police arrived to find the van halfway in the building of the Salem Creek Apartments.

Two children who were inside the apartment were taken to University Hospital with minor injuries.

Power is out in the whole building and we've been told that several residents will be displaced as a result of the crash.