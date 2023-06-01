Two injured when driver goes airborne after jerking steering wheel to miss dog in road

Her front seat passenger broke her leg and an infant in a car seat in the back sustained a head injury.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The driver of a KIA went airborne early Sunday morning injuring her passengers after she jerked her steering wheel to avoid hitting a dog in the road, police say.

It happened around 1:36 a.m. on the 13800 block of Somerset Road near Watson Road on the southwest side of town.

Police say the driver of the silver KIA Forte was traveling south on Somerset Road when a dog ran onto the road in front of her. She jerked the steering wheel to the right to avoid hitting the animal, causing her to veer off of the road an over an elevated drainage ditch, essentially going airborne.

Her 24-year-old front seat passenger suffered a broken leg and a 4-month-old baby boy in a car seat in the back sustained a head injury.

Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition to be treated for their injuries.

No word on whether the dog was injured.

The Driver was evaluated for intoxication and cleared from any wrong-doing. She is not facing criminal charges at this time.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.