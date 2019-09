SAN ANTONIO — A woman is recovering in the hospital this morning following a crash that left her pinned in her car.

According to an officer with SAPD, the driver crashed into the back of a SAWS tractor on the city's northwest side around 1:30 a.m.

Firefighters were able to quickly extricate the woman from her car moments before it caught fire.

She was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

SAWS was set to do some work around the corner.