Driver flees scene after crashing into apartment building, police say

Luckily nobody was home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver who crashed into an eastside apartment building fled the scene before officers arrived.

It happened around 11:24 p.m. Saturday night on the 600 block of Gabriel near N. Walters Street.

Police say the driver of the vehicle crashed into an apartment building, then fled from the scene.

Thankfully, nobody was home at the time of the crash.

Police searched the area, but couldn't find the driver. Firefighters made sure the structural integrity of the apartment was not compromised from the crash.

Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation and officers are searching for the driver.

Luckily no injuries were reported, and no other details were provided.

