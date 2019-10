SAN ANTONIO — A woman escaped from a car that burst into flames after she ran over a mattress.

Police received a call for a mattress in the middle of the access road of I-10 W near Northwest Parkway around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Before police were able to get to the scene to clear the road, a woman ran over the mattress.

The woman's car caught fire underneath consuming the car in flames.

Everyone that was in the car was able to get out without any injuries.