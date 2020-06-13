Driver ejected from pickup truck during overnight crash on 1604

An official with BCSO said that due to evidence found in the truck, alcohol likely played a factor in the crash.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition following a crash along 1604 near US90 early Saturday morning.

According to an official with BCSO, deputies were called out to the scene at 4 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, deputies found a white pickup truck with significant damage and a man laying on the road.

SAFD arrived soon after and took the man to a nearby hospital; the driver sustained life-threatening injuries during the crash.

Per BCSO, the pickup was speeding along 1604 when it hit a wall and then rolled multiple times. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.

1604 southbound at US90 was shut down while investigators worked the crash.