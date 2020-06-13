Driver ejected from pickup truck during overnight crash on 1604

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition following a crash along 1604 near US90 early Saturday morning.
According to an official with BCSO, deputies were called out to the scene at 4 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, deputies found a white pickup truck with significant damage and a man laying on the road.
SAFD arrived soon after and took the man to a nearby hospital; the driver sustained life-threatening injuries during the crash.
Per BCSO, the pickup was speeding along 1604 when it hit a wall and then rolled multiple times. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.
1604 southbound at US90 was shut down while investigators worked the crash.
Due to evidence found in the truck, it is believed that alcohol likely played a factor in the crash.