San Antonio Police say a driver in a contracted mail truck veered off I-35 near Weidner around 1 am Friday, crossing an access road and passing away at the scene. The medical examiner's office has not released his name but says he was 49 years old.

Police say the truck hit several power poles and an iron fence, then went down into a ditch off the road. The cab flipped outside down and the trailer went over the cab before the cab burst into flames, according to police.

The US Postal Service released a statement Thursday afternoon, reading:

"The Postal Service is saddened by the loss of life suffered this morning in a vehicle accident involving a contract driver carrying a load of mail. We extend our sympathies to the driver’s family, friends, and colleagues.

Regarding the contents of the trailer, USPS personnel arrived on scene soon after the accident. They collected and secured all mail, which consisted mainly of First-Class letters and flats. It appears much of the mail was damaged either by fire or water. At this time, there is no firm estimate on the volume of mail that was destroyed or damaged. All mail that is salvageable will be delivered to customers as soon as possible.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this unforeseen and tragic incident."

