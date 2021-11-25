Driver dies after crashing head on into 18-wheeler

The driver of the 18-wheeler is reportedly in stable condition.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver has passed away after crashing head on into an 18-wheeler, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. Thursday on Highway 1604 at Applewhite Road on the city's far south side.

BCSO said an 18-wheeler hauling sand was driving east on 1604 while a small Mitsubishi vehicle was driving west. Authorities said the car crossed over the centerline and crashed into the 18-wheeler head on at highway speeds.

There was one man in the Mitsubishi; he passed away in the crash. The driver of the 18-wheeler is reportedly in stable condition.

At this time, it is unknown if intoxication was a factor. However, BCSO said "an odor of alcohol was present in the car."