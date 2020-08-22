Driver detained on suspicion of DWI following involvement in rollover crash, police say

According to an official with SAPD, a driver ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle.

SAN ANTONIO — One driver was detained by San Antonio Police after being involved in a rollover crash Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the crash along Vance Jackson Road at I-10 northbound access road just after 4 a.m.

According to an official with SAPD, one of the drivers ran a red light at the intersection and the vehicles collided.

The impact of the crash sent the SUV rolling over on its side.

Neither driver was seriously injured in the crash, but one of the drivers was detained for suspicion of DWI.

Officers at the scene said it was unclear which vehicle ran the red light that caused the accident.