SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to University Hospital in stable condition after crashing into a pole Saturday morning in the 14800 block of Vance Jackson Road.

The accident happened just before 2:30 a.m.

According to a spokesperson with SAPD, the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control and hit an electrical pole.

The driver had to be cut out by the jaws of life.

Police don't believe alcohol was a factor, but have determined that speed was.