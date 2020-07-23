Driver critically injured in fiery crash on 1604

Police believe another driver, who did not stop, ran the 18-wheeler off the road - causing the truck to hit a wall and burst into flames.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver of a gravel truck is in critical condition after being involved in a rollover crash on the northwest side early Thursday morning, police said.

Just after 1 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and San Antonio Fire Department responded to the crash on Loop 1604 southbound near Braun Road.

They found the 28-year-old driver, who was able to escape the truck, which was fully engulfed. An investigator at the scene told KENS 5 the driver was badly burned with "3rd degree burns all over his body from head to toe."

AirLIFE transported the driver to University Hospital. In a preliminary report released by SAPD, a passerby walked the driver away from the crash scene and over to the access road.

The westbound lanes of Loop 1604 between Bandera Road and Shaenfield Road will remain closed for the next several hours.