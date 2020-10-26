Driver crashes truck into a family's home, then takes off, officials say

Fire officials told KENS 5 the driver lost control and crashed into the home.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver crashed their truck into a family's north-side home, and then took off, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Burwood Lane near Jackson Keller Road.

Fire officials told KENS 5 the driver lost control and crashed into the home, then ran off, leaving the truck behind.

A 20-year-old woman was injured and taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Fire officials said the home is safe to stay in, and the family covered the large hole with a black tarp.