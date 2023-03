The man was sent to the hospital with multiple broken bones.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say one man is sent to the hospital after crashing into a utility pole on the southeast side Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred near Southcross and W.W. White around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

Police believe the driver lost control due to speeding that caused him to crash into a utility pole. CPS was on the scene to attend the snapped utility pole that was left broken into two pieces.