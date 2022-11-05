Driver crashes into woman standing in front of home, killing her, police say

Police spoke to people who may have witnessed the event.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver of an SUV lost control of their vehicle, crashing into a woman standing in front of a home, the San Antonio Police Department said.

It happened around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday in the 6200 block of Viva Max Drive on the northwest side.

Police spoke to people who may have witnessed the event. However, authorities are still investigating. They did confirm that the driver, a woman believed to be in her 60s, somehow lost control of the SUV, crashing into the woman, and eventually coming to a stop after hitting a tree.

The woman who was hit, who is believed to be in her 70s, passed away.

The driver was taken to a local hospital and it's unknown at this time if she will face any charges. Police did not confirm if the victim lived at the home, or if she was just walking in the area.