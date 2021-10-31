Driver crashes into officer's patrol vehicle; police say driver may have had 'medical emergency'

The officer was not seriously injured, but taken to a local hospital to be cleared by medical staff, authorities said.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver crashed into a police officer's patrol unit as the officer was blocking traffic for an accident, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on Clover Creek and Potranco Road.

Police said the driver, who was in a pick-up truck, came over the top of the hill and was unable to stop in time, slamming into the officer's vehicle.

The officer was not seriously injured, but taken to a local hospital to be cleared by medical staff, authorities said. Police said the driver of the truck may have had a medical emergency, and was therefore unable to stop.

It is unclear if the driver will face any charges. Authorities are still investigating.