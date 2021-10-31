Driver crashes into man who was crossing the street, police say

The woman who hit the man was evaluated for Driving While Intoxicated, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was hit by a suspected intoxicated driver overnight, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and Elmira Street.

Police said a man crossing Elmira was hit by a vehicle that was turning onto Elmira. The woman told police she did not see the man when she was turning.

He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. However, he may have a broken leg. The woman who hit the man was evaluated for Driving While Intoxicated, police said.

It is unclear if the woman was arrested and if she will face charges.