Driver crashes into living quarters, ejected from car

While investigators do not believe that alcohol played a factor, it is believed that a high rate of speed contributed to the crash.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after driving into a building early Saturday morning.

According to an official with SAPD, officers were called out to Southton and Lake Road around 1 a.m.

At the scene, officers found a car rolled into a building and the driver ejected from the car.

SAFD arrived shortly after and pulled the car off of the driver. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The building the driver rolled into was actually living quarters. The four people that were inside at the time of the crash were not harmed.