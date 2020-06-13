Driver crashes into living quarters, ejected from car

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after driving into a building early Saturday morning.
According to an official with SAPD, officers were called out to Southton and Lake Road around 1 a.m.
At the scene, officers found a car rolled into a building and the driver ejected from the car.
SAFD arrived shortly after and pulled the car off of the driver. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
The building the driver rolled into was actually living quarters. The four people that were inside at the time of the crash were not harmed.
While investigators do not believe that alcohol played a factor, it is believed that a high rate of speed contributed to the crash.