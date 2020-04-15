SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio driver was arrested under suspicion of DWI after crashing into a light pole in front of the SAPD central substation.

According to an official with the San Antonio Police Department, officers went out to the intersection of Frio and Cesar Chavez around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

At the intersection, officers found a car that had crashed into a light pole and one person that was in an ambulance.

Officials said the driver was driving down the Frio off-ramp from I-35 SB at a high rate of speed and hit the light pole.

No serious injuries were reported.