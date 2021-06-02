Driver crashes into home after fleeing from another crash, police say

The driver was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and for leaving the scene of an accident.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver crashed into a northwest-side home after the San Antonio Police Department said he fled the scene of another crash.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 9800 block of Autumn Dew.

Police said it actually started about a mile away when the suspect crashed into a driver in a sedan near Highway 1604 and Guilbeau Road.

SAPD said the driver kept going and then crashed into the house. No one in the home was injured, and the driver of the sedan was not seriously injured, police said.

The driver was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and for leaving the scene of an accident. His identity was not reported.

Related links on KENS 5: