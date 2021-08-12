x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Driver crashes into barrier on 410 and Blanco

Police say two females were driving east bound on 410 when for some reason, the driver veered right and hit the edge of a barrier wall.

SAN ANTONIO — Two females suffered minor injuries after the driver of the vehicle crashed into a barrier Tuesday night, police said.

At 2 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department responded to 410 and Blanco Road for a major crash, police said. 

Police say two females were driving east bound on 410 when for some reason, the driver veered right and hit the edge of a barrier wall.

The two females sustained minor injuries and were not hospitalized, police said. They also said it is unknown if intoxication played a role in this crash.

Related Articles

In Other News

Metro Health raises COVID risk level; Bexar County commissioners approve new bodycam policy | KENS 5 News Now