Driver crashes, dies after trying to avoid hitting mattress on highway

Instead of completely avoiding the mattress, the driver crashed and ended up in an area of heavy brush.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A driver died Thursday night after they were trying to avoid hitting a mattress, but instead crashed into an area filled with heavy brush.

Bexar County Sheriff's said a man was approaching the Atascosa and Bexar County line on I37 when he swerved to try to avoid hitting a mattress that was laying on the highway.

Instead, he lost control and rolled his vehicle 80 yards into heavy brush. Police said the driver died on the way to the hospital.