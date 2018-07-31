San Antonio — A driver accused in a fatal hit and run overnight on the north side has been arrested after police found the car at a nearby apartment complex, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The hit and run was reported shortly after midnight on Northwest Military Drive at Braesview Drive.

SAPD said a male pedestrian was struck by the nearby Ross and died at the scene. The driver reportedly fled.

Investigators searched the area and found the damaged vehicle at the Indigo apartments right across the street.

The driver was taken into custody and charged with failure to stop and render aid.

