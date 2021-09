The incident happened on the city's north side at the intersection of Hildebrand and West Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated after a collision involving a San Antonio Independent School District police officer, authorities said.

The San Antonio Police Department said the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Hildebrand and West Avenue.

Details are limited, but police said the officer and the driver of the vehicle were released on scene. Both vehicles reportedly sustained minor damage.