A chase that began in Val Verde County ended in Uvalde County just west of FM 1022, according to a Facebook post by the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office page.

The driver of a vehicle failed to yield to law enforcement and led officials on a pursuit that extended into Uvalde County. The driver and several undocumented immigrants were apprehended and turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol, the post said.

The video shows a number of official vehicles and a helicopter at the scene, and traffic being impacted on the highway.

