Driver and passenger of SUV taken to hospital with broken bones after crashing into VIA bus

SAN ANTONIO — Two people suffered from broken bones after crashing into a bus late Monday morning.

Police said a vehicle was driving northbound on South Flores Street near downtown when a VIA bus was stopped picking up passengers.

The driver, who did not see the bus until it was too late, tried to avoid the bus but ended up side swiping a truck, police said.

The passenger of the SUV was pinned inside of the vehicle. Both the driver and passenger of the SUV sustained broken bones and were transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.