Jack Dillon Young, the driver accused of killing 13 people in a church bus crash last year, was arrested on July 12 for violating the conditions of his pre-trial release, officials said Monday.

According to jail records, Young had two pre-trial drug violations since June 28. Young tested positive for the use of THC on June 28; he again tested positive for THC on July 5.

According to a representative from the Uvalde County Jail, bond has yet to be set for his alleged violations. Officials could not not immediately provide further details on how Young may have violated the terms.

Young was indicted by a Uvalde County grand jury in connection to the fatal New Braunfels bus crash that killed 13 and seriously injured one on March 29, 2017. He pleaded no contest to his charges in May.

In September, Young posted six surety bonds and 22 personal recognizance bonds. He was placed on pre-trial release.

It was reported in May that Young violated the terms of his release when his urine tested positive for marijuana.

