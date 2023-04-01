Driver of 18-wheeler dead after rollover crash on LBJ Freeway in Dallas

DALLAS — One person has died in a rollover crash involving an 18-wheeler on LBJ Freeway in Dallas, officials said.
Dallas Fire-Rescue said crews responded around 4:30 p.m. to the freeway near Hillcrest Road in northern Dallas.
According to officials, the 18-wheeler's trailer was resting on the freeway, while the cab was resting on a concrete wall on the nearby service road.
The driver of the 18-wheeler died at the scene, according to the fire department. No other injuries were reported.
Officials said crews are working to clean up the area following a fuel leak and items spilling out of the trailer.
Traffic could be seen backed up for miles as only one lane was open as of 5:30 p.m.
