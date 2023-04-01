Driver of 18-wheeler dead after rollover crash on LBJ Freeway in Dallas

The crash happened on LBJ Freeway near Hillcrest Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — One person has died in a rollover crash involving an 18-wheeler on LBJ Freeway in Dallas, officials said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said crews responded around 4:30 p.m. to the freeway near Hillcrest Road in northern Dallas.

According to officials, the 18-wheeler's trailer was resting on the freeway, while the cab was resting on a concrete wall on the nearby service road.

The driver of the 18-wheeler died at the scene, according to the fire department. No other injuries were reported.

Officials said crews are working to clean up the area following a fuel leak and items spilling out of the trailer.

Traffic could be seen backed up for miles as only one lane was open as of 5:30 p.m.