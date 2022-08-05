Drive-thru zoo experience returns to San Antonio Zoo

The Drive Thru Zoo was incredibly popular in 2020 when the pandemic first swept through San Antonio by offering families a safe way to see the zoo's animals.

SAN ANTONIO — The Drive Thru Zoo is returning to San Antonio by popular demand!

San Antonio Zoo is offering the drive-through experience on select evenings in June. The Drive Thru Zoo was incredibly popular in 2020 when the pandemic first swept through San Antonio by offering families a safe and unique way to see the zoo's animals.

The original form of the drive-through zoo was also a way to generate funds for the zoo during the COVID-19 lockdowns when guests could not safely enter the park.

"We are incredibly excited to bring back this fun San Antonio Zoo experience to our guests this year," said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo. "Drive Thru Zoo was imperative to our operations at the beginning of the pandemic and received worldwide attention and replication due to its creativity!"

The zoo says tickets to the original 2020 experience sold out within two hours. The high demand led the zoo to keep the program going months longer than originally intended. The zoo shared this concept with zoos and theme parks across the globe to help other institutions and communities that were struggling to stay alive during lockdowns.

Drive Thru Zoo will be available Monday through Thursday, June 6-9, and June 12-16 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The experience will last between 30 minutes to 1 hour and have multiple stops available for restroom breaks and snacks. The maximum size for a vehicle permitted in the Drive Thru Zoo experience is 224" L x 81" W x 74 H (roughly the size of a full-sized Suburban).