A steady drizzle didn't dampen spirits on Sunday as hundreds were welcomed back to church at Gateway Fellowship, with praise.

"It's amazing just driving in and seeing all the faces, we were getting goosebumps," church member, April Hoglund said.

This was something she and her family needed. It was also something they never expected.

"Wow it's great to see you guys," Pastor John Van Pay, bellowed out of the car radio speaker. "Thanks for joining us here in our parking lot."

The lead pastor stood on the roof of the church while his words were captured on an FM radio station, for all to hear.

"Sometimes you just got to find a way when it doesn't look possible," he said.



As of lately, that's been a feeling really weighing a lot of people down. Which is why the church came up with this wild idea.

"People need to be comforted," Pastor Van Pay said. "So we just thought, man, this is an outside-the-box idea. We can still comply by bringing people together but not being together and so we said hey, let's try something new."

More than 300 people attended services at the parking lot of Gateway Fellowship Church from the comfort of their cars, singing to songs they haven't been able to hear in-person for a while.

"Even though we have to stay in our cars, can't hug each other or anything like that," Hoglund said.

"We can actually see each other and wave to each other and kind of get that fellowship that we really need at a time of trouble and uncertainty."

That's exactly what Pastor John hoped to do on Sunday as he encouraged everyone to have faith and appreciate every single moment.

"Fear has to leave, worry has to leave," he prayed over the lot of cars. "This is a time to love our city."

