SAN ANTONIO — A homeless woman was taken to University Hospital after being shot in the head, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Produce Row near Historic Market Square.

The woman allegedly told police that another person was shot in the face, but police could not identify another victim.

Shots were fired by a dark-colored vehicle with four people inside, authorities said. No arrests were reported.