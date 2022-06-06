Woman shot in the head, shoulder in drive-by shooting; police search for suspect

Authorities said they are looking for the driver of a white Nissan.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on the city's southwest side.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Monday in the 3200 block of Golden Avenue near Somerset Road.

The San Antonio Police Department said the woman, who is in her 30s, was standing outside a home with a group of people when someone drove by and opened fire.

The woman was reportedly shot in the head and shoulder. Authorities said they are looking for the driver of a white Nissan. No other details were provided.