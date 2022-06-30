Teen hospitalized after being hit by bullet fragment in drive-by shooting

Police said an unknown dark-colored vehicle drove by, and shots were fired.

SAN ANTONIO — A group of boys were playing basketball when a drive-by shooting took place, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday on West Gerald near Tupper Avenue on the city's south side.

Police said an unknown dark-colored vehicle drove by, and shots were fired. A 16-year-old was not directly hit by a bullet. However, a bullet ricocheted off of the street and a fragment hit the teen.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said the group was uncooperative with police.