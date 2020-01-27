SAN ANTONIO — A drive-by shooting on the north side sent two people to the hospital. What makes this unlike other shootings — these men were in a second-floor apartment unit when someone opened fire on them, San Antonio Police said.

The shooting took place around 11 p.m. Sunday at the Autumn Brooks Apartments on West Avenue near Blanco Road.

Police said two men were watching television when someone shot bullets through the window. Neighbors told authorities they saw a dark-colored SUV leaving the scene.

Police said one of the men was shot in the back and the other man was shot in the face; one of the victims is in critical condition while the other is in stable.

No arrests have been reported.

