Man shot while sitting on his porch; police search for suspect

SAPD said they are working to get surveillance video in an attempt to identify the shooter.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man was sitting on his porch when someone drove by and shot him, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday in the 800 block of Iowa Street on the city's east side.

Police said a small white vehicle drove by and shot the man in the leg; he is in his 30s. Authorities said the suspect had fired multiple shots before driving away.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. SAPD said they are working to get surveillance video in an attempt to identify the shooter.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.