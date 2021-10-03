Suspect arrested after city hall in Dripping Springs vandalized with racist messaging

The City said offensive, racist wording was spray-painted on outside walls of the building.

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a KVUE report about an Austin cemetery getting security upgrades after being vandalized in 2020.

The city hall building in Dripping Springs was vandalized with graffiti overnight Wednesday, according to local officials. By Thursday, the Hays County Sheriff's Department made an arrest.

The City said offensive, racist wording was spray-painted on the outside walls of the building. The graffiti incident is being investigated by the Hays County Sherriff's Office, City officials said.

“We are deeply concerned about this vandalism. The City Council and our City employees have always supported all people of every culture, background, and race and we do not tolerate behavior that perpetuates hate against any individual or group," said Dripping Springs Mayor Bill Foulds Jr.

"We want to thank the sheriff’s team for taking such quick action," added Foulds on Thursday. "We also want to thank the citizens of Dripping Springs for the outpouring of help. The City coming together is what makes our community so great."

The suspect was identified as a 26-year-old female after video of the incident was shared on social media. When investigators found her, they said they discovered paint on her hands, on the outside of her vehicle, and in the interior of the vehicle that matched the color of the graffiti on the city hall building. She was arrested on a warrant for criminal mischief, a state jail felony, and transported to the Hays County Jail.