SAN ANTONIO — What better way to dominate your childhood fear of chanclas coming in hot like missiles from your mom or grandma than taking up the weapon in your hand and using it for good?

That's the idea (OK, at least part of the idea) behind Chanclas y Cervezas, celebrated for the second year as a relatively new event in the Fiesta lineup.

Hundreds gathered at The Greenline Park in south San Antonio on a sun-drenched Saturday afternoon to partake in the beer-drinking and chancla-throwing, the latter of which had contests featured around it. There was also live music, activities for the young ones and the air of celebration around the arrival of Fiesta 2019.

Remember to be responsibly and make plans to get home safely if you drink at any and all Fiesta events.