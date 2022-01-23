DreamWeek in full effect, on a mission to inspire and engage the community

Although there are less events this year, the founder still encourages the community to come together to talk about the issues affecting the human race.

SAN ANTONIO — DreamWeek is underway and this is the last week to soak it all in. This year's theme is "Our Future." Founder, Shokare "Sho" Nakpodia started it all ten years ago.

"DreamWeek is a celebration of tolerance, diversity, and equality," he said. The inspiration is obviously MLK. We believe the truest voices are always going to triumph. So, we should allow dialogue, and allow open discussion across the table."

Due to the pandemic, this year's DreamWeek events are smaller. However, there are still more than 200, and with one week left Nakpodia said there are plenty of events you can still attend.

"It is a summit where, as a community we come together to celebrate ourselves and re-introduce ourselves to our ourselves," he said. But more importantly to create an environment for civil and civic engagement."