JUNCTION, TX — Rescue personnel continue their search for four people who may have been swept away from the Llano River during severe flash flooding in the area. Teams were able to save several people who were trapped in the flooding waters, including one dramatic rescue caught on video.

Jamie McDonald, who goes by Adventureman, is running coast-to-coast across the United States to raise money for children's charities. The 32-year-old's adventure brought him to Junction Monday, where he witnessed DPS first responders rescue a man caught in the flood.

As McDonald filmed the incident, other witnesses gathered to watch and pray for the man's survival. The helicopter was able to pull the man, whose identity remains unknown, from the water and lift him to safety.

The man's clothes had been swept away in the flood.

McDonald posted the video to his Adventureman Facebook page, saying he "just want[ed] to share how incredible the authorities are and have been."

