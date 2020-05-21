Drag queens back to perform in PPE gear

Drag queens in the Alamo City are back to perform for audiences on Main Avenue. They are finding new ways to bring extra sass and safety amid the pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — Drag queens in the Alamo City are back to perform for audiences on Main Avenue. They are finding new ways to bring extra sass and safety amid the pandemic.

KENS 5 spoke with Taryn Taylor, who’s been a drag queen for nearly two decades. She shared how this Memorial Day weekend will mark 17 years in the industry.

“Just to get out and have a good time and that’s all we’ve been doing. Trying to have a good time, trying to forget about our worries and troubles during this pandemic. That’s what drag has always done for generations and generations,” she said.

Taylor works at Luther’s Care and the Heat Night Club. She said the return of drag shows has been a welcome relief for performers who have been out of work since mid-March.

“What it has done for us employees is to put money back into our pockets and given us a purpose again. When you’re sitting around and the money stops coming in, the bills still come, the bills don’t stop,” said Taylor.

She said the restaurant and club made sure to implement new safety measures for the audience. She said performers wear personal protective equipment to perform including face shields.

“Which is an effective way for us to be able to do our job because doing drag, the whole art is to lip-sync to make it look like you’re singing the song,” explained Taylor. “Indoors, it’s 6 feet each table. Of course, we have to wear latex gloves.”

Taylor said if anyone hasn’t come out to a show yet, she encourages people to come see what it’s all about and have a good time.