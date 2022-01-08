Hondo city council votes to revoke agreement for NRA fundraiser after public outcry

The council said it will no longer allow the August 6 event to be held at Fair Hall in Hondo.

HONDO, Texas — The Hondo City Council voted in a tense meeting Monday night to revoke the rental agreement for an upcoming NRA fundraiser.

The Associated Press reports the council vote was 4-1 to revoke the agreement for the August 6 event, which was to be held at Medina County Fair Hall.

A flyer circulating on Facebook advertised the upcoming fundraiser, which was to be hosted by the Medina Area Friends of NRA. The fundraiser was going to include a chance to win an AR-15 rifle, the same type of weapon used in the Uvalde massacre. Hondo is a small town about 40 miles away from Uvalde.

The Facebook page for Medina Area Friends of NRA read that "all net proceeds from Friends of NRA events are allocated to The NRA Foundation, the leading charitable organization in support of the shooting sports." The plan for the fundraiser struck a nerve with people affected by the recent school school shooting.

One of the groups that opposed the fundraiser was Uvalde Strong for Gun Safety. The organization's Facebook group has more than 2,000 members and meets on the third Wednesday of each month at Southwest Texas Junior College. The group was founded by pediatrician Dr. Roy A. Guerrero.

"I think the overall feeling from our community is that if this would have happened in Hondo, you wouldn't be having this meeting at this point in time," Guerrero said in an interview last week, before Monday's city council meeting. "Just because it wasn't in your community, doesn't make you immune to it being disrespectful."

KENS 5 reached out to Medina Area Friends of NRA on Facebook and over the phone, as well as the NRA, for a response. We're waiting to hear back.