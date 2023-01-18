Dr. Jeanette Ball named lone finalist for Southwest ISD superintendent

Ball has previous experience leading schools, most notably Judson ISD.

SAN ANTONIO — Southwest Independent School District has it's lone finalist for their new superintendent, and the district didn't have to go far.

The Board of Trustees announced Doctor Jeanette Ball as their pick and now must wait 21 days to offically finalize the deal.

"The Southwest ISD Board of Trustees announced Dr. Jeanette Ball as the lone finalist in its search for a superintendent. Dr. Ball and SWISD now begin the state-mandated 21-day waiting period, which allows for negotiations and vetting prior to a lone finalist transitioning into the role of superintendent. During this timeframe, there is no contractual obligation."

Dr. Ball made news in November 2022 when she suddenly resigned in as superintendent of Judson, though she never said why.

Dr. Ball was named the 2021 Education Service Center, Region 20 (ESC-20) Superintendent of the Year. She represented ESC-20 at the state level competition at the Texas Association of School Administrators and Texas Association of School Boards (TASA/TASB) Conference in September 2021.

