DPS trooper hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in weather-related crash in Navarro County

DPS officials say the trooper was seriously injured and that the incident appeared to be weather-related.

NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas — A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper is hospitalized with serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle while investigating a crash in Navarro County on Tuesday morning.

Officials said the incident appeared to be weather-related as icy conditions continue throughout the North Texas area.

The department said trooper Curtis Putz was struck outside of his vehicle around 8:45 a.m. on Interstate 45 near mile marker 220.

According to the department, Putz was pinned under a vehicle after being hit.

Putz was transported to a hospital in Dallas and remains in serious condition, DPS said.

Further details were not released as the investigation continues.

On 01/31/2023, at 8:45AM, Trooper Curtis Putz was struck by a vehicle while investigating a crash on I-45 in Navarro County. He was seriously injured and transported to a Dallas area hospital where he remains in serious condition. Please keep him and his family in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/20bCvBjgXK — TxDPS - North Texas Region (@TxDPSNorth) January 31, 2023