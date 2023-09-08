Driver license offices are extending their hours in high-volume areas in order to accommodate rebooked appointments.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety announced that they will be reopening their facilities on Monday, Sept. 11.

This comes after the statewide closure caused by the driver license system upgrade.

Officials mentioned that online services will be available as well.

DPS personnel have worked around-the-clock fix a variety of issues with the software and the amount of traffic brought on by this upgrade.

During this time, walk-in service will be very limited at most locations to serve those individuals who were impacted this week.