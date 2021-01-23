DPS: 6 people dead, 3 hospitalized after fatal car crash near Mathis

Go Fund Me account now up for Alice Victims

MATHIS, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that left six people dead and three hospitalized.

The crash happened on January 23, 2021, at 3:33 a.m., on IH-37 half mile east of Mathis in San Patricio County.

According to DPS the driver of a Toyota Camry with one driver and three passengers was traveling southbound in the northbound lane on IH-37. A driver of a Dodge Grand Caravan and four passengers were traveling north on IH-37, “when the Toyota struck the Dodge van head-on in the left lane.”

DPS troopers say five people were pronounced dead at the scene, with one of the passengers being ejected from the vehicle.

DPS has identified the individuals as 19-year-old Trent Ryan Edge, resident of San Antonio, TX was a passenger of the Dodge Caravan. 19-year-old Noam Caleb Ortiz, resident of Alice, TX- was the driver of the Toyota Camry.

24-year-old Ruben Gonzalez Jr., resident of Alice, TX was a passenger in the Camry, 18-year-old Julian Reyna, resident of Alice, TX was a passenger in the Camry and 18-year-old Kanyon Alegra, resident of Alice, TX-Passenger in Camry.

DPS troopers also say four individuals were transported to Spohn Shoreline in Corpus Christi.

According to DPS. 18-year-old Helena Paige-Marie Dumas, of San Antonio, TX was pronounced dead at Spohn Shoreline Hospital Saturday evening.

Go Fund Me accounts have been set up for three of the victims from Alice.

Julian Reyna - Funeral and Family, organized by Sonia Sanchez Today our community has suffered a devastating loss with the tragic deaths of four boys who graced the hallways of Alice ISD. Our Memorial family not only mourns the loss of its students, but one of those students is the son of our dear friend and colleague, Veronica Reyna.

Kanyon Alegria Funeral Expenses, organized by Christine Lasos Hello family and friends, as you'll may know my cousin Kanyon Algeria was in a terrible car accident, unfortunately he did not make it. He was 18 years old and his life was taken so sudden. The news was unexpected and has shaken up our family.

Ruben Gonzalez Funeral Expenses, organized by Jessalyn Kaylee Hello family and friends, as you'll may know Ruben Gonzalez was in a horrible car accident... Unfortunately he did not make it. We have talked with his family and have received permission from his mom (Marisol) to create this account to ask for donations to help with his funeral expenses..We are asking for anyone willing to help we'd greatly appreciate it.

DPS Troopers are further investigating the crash.