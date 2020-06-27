Dozens protest outside city councilman's home

District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry said about 50 or more chanting protesters showed up outside his home Friday evening.

SAN ANTONIO — Protesting turned personal for District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry Friday night.

The northside representative said about 50 or more chanting protesters showed up outside his home just before six this evening.

Perry said the ruckus scared his neighbors.

He said members of the group were upset with an incident that happened at City Council Thursday, when the council was asked to show a sign of solidarity with people who came to talk about racial justice issues.

Perry did not participate, and he said the group promised to respond.

"I'm a human like everybody else and you know I really didn't appreciate that in my neighborhood," Perry said. "And it's my neighbors having to deal with something like that and put up with it. But no. I'd be happy to meet with them, anytime."