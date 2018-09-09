More than 60 low-water crossings have been closed across northern Bexar County in the face of heavy rainfall early Sunday morning.

The county listed the closures on the Bexar Flood website, which tracks current flood information and emergency road closures.

KENS 5 meteorologist Paul Mireles says the rainfall is expected to continue through the morning hours Sunday, as there is a Flash Flood Warning in effect for Bexar and Western Comal Counties until 10:45 a.m.

View full updated list of closures here: https://www.bexarflood.org/#!/main/map

As always, remember that San Antonio streets flood easily, so don't enter an area of standing water on the roadway. Turn around, don't drown!

