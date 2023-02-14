Dozens of couples tie the knot on steps of county courthouse in free Valentine's Day ceremony

Hundreds of people gathered at the steps of the Bexar County Courthouse where County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark conducted the free wedding ceremony at 12:01 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO — Dozens of San Antonio couples are celebrating the start of forever this Valentine's Day morning by getting married one minute after midnight on courthouse steps.

It’s a tradition here in the Alamo City, and who better to celebrate with than the Spurs Coyote?

Sporting a suit and tie t-shirt for the special occasion, he was there cheering on as the couples shared their special moment.

With brides in their wedding gowns and grooms in their suits, the San Antunes Variety Band played the first dance.

And while it is free, there is a suggested $20 donation for the battered women’s shelter and the Bexar County Family Justice Center.

There are three other mass wedding ceremonies happening on Tuesday, but couples should have received a marriage license at least 72 hours before the actual ceremony.

There are some exceptions, such as if an applicant is a member of the armed forces and is active duty, if you can complete a premiartial education course approved by the state or if the judge waives the waiting period for a good cause.

You can get your marriage license from the Bexar County Clerk’s Office on the first floor of the Paul Elizondo Tower.

The next ceremony will take place at 10 a.m., then another one at noon and then at 2 p.m.

